Spring-like temperatures on the way next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Monday will start off on a cold note with lows in the 20s, but highs will rebound into the 50s during the afternoon hours.

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies. Patchy freezing fog will be possible. Lows in the 20s. Winds from the N at 10-15mph, becoming light & variable after midnight.

Monday: Plentiful sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds from the W at at 5-10mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s. Breezy winds from the S at 5-15mph, with gusts to 25.

Tuesday will be the start of our warming trend with temperatures climbing into the 60s.

Weather update (WIBW)

We are going to continue to see the above average high temperatures for at least the next 8 days. There are a couple model variations on just how warm we get late next week, but general consensus is we will likely see highs in the 60s for the next 8 days!

If you are wanting some precipitation, unfortunately we setting up into a dry period the next 8 days with only very slim chances of seeing any precipitation. Thursday evening into Friday morning will be a close call for some moisture. A storm system will be tracking into Ks bringing rainfall. However, at this time, it appears most of the rain will be to our south and west. Fingers crossed for some rain!

March 1st is tomorrow and that is also the meteorological start to spring! The official start to spring is March 20th, but even that is quickly approaching. This also means that severe weather season is also quickly approaching. Next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. You will want to tune in each and every day to get the latest information on ways to protect yourself and your family during severe weather events.

We are not expecting any severe weather in the 8 day forecast this week, so it’ll be the perfect time to tune-in and get some great information while the weather pattern is quiet!

Taking Action:

1. Next week is severe weather awareness week. Make sure you tune into our newscasts, check our social media accounts and of course the web for recommendations on how to stay safe as we approach a new severe weather season.

2. Enjoy the spring-like temperatures this week!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.