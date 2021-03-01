Shawnee County property valuations being mailed out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Change of real estate value notices will be sent out today and Shawnee County commissioners got a look at some of the year’s market trends.

County appraiser Steve Bauman says the residential real estate market showed to be strong in spite of the pandemic, while commercial real estate remained stable.

He says that could be the result of consumer trends during the pandemic and the shift to online shopping.

However, 30-year mortgage rates and supply of homes for sale in the county are down which shows there’s a strong market.

The notices will only be sent out to people whose property value changed.

You can file an appeal on the value until March 31st.

Homes are selling at 100% of their market asking price and within five days so if you’re interested in buying a home you have to be ready to move on it, and in most cases you’re paying asking price or above.

