Severe Weather Awareness Week encourages residents to review safety plans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is no stranger to severe weather and this week the national weather service is encouraging Kansans to review their severe weather safety plans.

Each day of the week focuses on something different, with Monday focusing on preparation itself.

“Its basically the awareness and preparedness portion of the week where I was mentioning earlier putting that plan together knowing exactly where you’re going to go when severe weather is imminent and also the awareness part is having that app on your phone and having wireless emergency alerts activated on your phone,” said Bryan Baerg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka.

On Tuesday Kansans will see a state-wide tornado drill.

“Its basically just a time for the folks who are either at home or work or wherever you may be just to take the time to put the plan together about where you’re going to go in case there’s a tornado.”

According to the National Weather Service, peak tornado season for Kansas starts in April and lasts through June.

“Kansas didn’t have that many tornadoes we only had seventeen in the state last year which is well below normal, we’re not expecting that again here in 2021 so definitely put that plan in place for the active spring and summer coming up.” Wednesday and Thursday of the week focuses on severe thunderstorm safety.

“Should we issue a severe warning for your area for large hail or damaging winds basically you’re going to want to go to the center part of your home not next to windows and you should be safe in those scenarios.”

Friday promotes preparedness for the state’s deadliest hazard.

“It may take a lot by surprise in the last ten years we’ve actually had ten deaths from flash flooding across the state which is the most of any hazard, it only takes six inches of water to sweep you off your feet and only a couple feet of water to completely swift your car away.”

