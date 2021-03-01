Advertisement

Sedgwick County Zoo surprised by birth of new baby black rhino

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby...
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Black rhino gave birth to a healthy baby boy.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the black rhinoceros gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

“Bibi’s pregnancy was quite a shock since the Zoo’s male rhino, Klyde, passed away in Sept. 2020, and the pair had only two successful breeding attempts observed during their time together at SCZ. Bibi became pregnant during a breeding event in Oct. 2019, but continued to show signs of cycling throughout the 16-month gestation leading caretakers to believe that breeding attempts had been unsuccessful,” said the zoo.

“The animal care team was taken by surprise when lab results early last month indicated she may be pregnant. Without access to specialty ultrasound equipment, they could only speculate a gestational age and potential due date. It was only over the past couple of weeks that Bibi’s behavior began to show that a baby may be on the way soon,” the zoo continued.

Bibi and her baby are doing well, the zoo said. Both will remain inside the African Veldt building, which is closed to the public until warmer temperatures arrive and the outdoor habitat can be baby-proofed. Guests can visit the new baby rhino virtually on both Facebook and Instagram.

Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Monday, March 1, 2021

