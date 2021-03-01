Pennsylvania man sentenced to jail in 2020 home invasions in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail following his conviction on charges resulting from two home invasions in the summer of 2020 in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

The man, Cameron Jensen, 30, was sentenced Friday in Atchison County District Court in connection with aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and criminal restraint.

KAIR said the jail sentence was handed down as part of the terms of Jensen’s probation.

According to KAIR, Jensen pleaded guilty to the charges in December as part of a plea agreement, which also required him to pay restitution to the victim, identified as Brian Hagen, 46, an Atchison resident and local radio broadcaster.

Jensen was arrested in September 2020 in Erie, Pa., by U.S. marshals on an Atchison County District Court warrant following an investigation by the Atchison Police Department, KAIR said.

Jensen was charged in connection with crimes that occurred July 23 and Aug. 6, 2020, at a home in the 300 block of Parallel in Atchison.

KAIR said that during the Aug. 6 incident, Hagen suffered life-threatening injuries from a beating that required him to be hospitalized, first in Atchison and later in Kansas City, Kan.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.