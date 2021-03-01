Advertisement

New UK variants found in Sedgwick County

By Jared Broyles
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight new cases of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, have been identified in Sedgwick County according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The cases were identified in people living in the same household and do not appear to be related to earlier Kansas cases. Close contacts are being notified and an investigation is underway.

There have now been 10 cases of the UK-identified variants in the state of Kansas. The first case was in Ellis County in February. That was followed by a second case in Sedgwick. The first two cases were believed to have been exposed through separate, out-of-state travel. This particular variant was first reported in the U.S. at the end of December 2020.

KDHE reports the variant was determined through the whole genome sequencing (WGS) conducted through the laboratories at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

“We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit,” Dr. Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient.”

“In addition to following these healthy behaviors, this finding also shows the importance of getting tested for COVID-19,” Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Director, adds.

Testing is available and free for all Kansans. To find a location near you, visit: www.gogettested.com/kansas.

Early evidence from the UK indicates that this variant spreads much more quickly. Because of that, it could rapidly increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths. However, more studies are needed to confirm that finding.

