Monday forecast: A mild week ahead to begin March

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quiet and mild start to the month of March with highs in the 50s and 60s. The only chance of rain is Thursday night into Friday however the bulk of the rain will stay west and south of the WIBW viewing area.

While our only chance of rain this week is low it is still several days out so any shift in the storm track could increase the chance. Overall there is high confidence in the weather pattern with highs in the 50s and 60s all week and lows after tomorrow morning will be in the 30s.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. There will be an elevated fire danger risk on this date where outdoor burning is not recommended.

Wednesday is looking to be the pick day of the week with lighter winds <15 mph and highs 60s. Uncertainty on low 60s or upper 60s.

Thursday won’t be bad either with increasing clouds late however most of the day will be sunny again. The increase in cloud cover is from the storm system that will bring rain for the western and southern half of the state leaving most of northeast KS dry or at least bringing very little rain to the area.

Depending how much clouds there are on Friday will depend on how warm it’ll get but do expect it to be cooler than Thursday.

Highs warm back up with plenty of sun this weekend into next Monday.

Taking Action:

Low probability of patchy freezing fog this morning, stay weather aware.

With severe weather awareness week today is preparedness day. If you have 8 minutes, make sure to check out the video on some tips. It of course includes the latest forecast details and what to expect for the month of March.

There will be an elevated fire danger risk especially in north-central KS tomorrow where outdoor burning would not be recommended.



