Advertisement

Man enters into plea agreement in child sex case in Nemaha County

David Holst, 56, of Goff, is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 in Nemaha County District Court...
David Holst, 56, of Goff, is scheduled to be sentenced March 25 in Nemaha County District Court in Seneca in connection with child sex crimes including rape; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and indecent liberties with a child, according to KNZA Radio.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Goff man has entered into a plea agreement in connection with a child sex case in Nemaha County, according to KNZA Radio.

David Holst, 56, pleaded no contest Thursday in Nemaha County District Court to charges including rape; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and indecent liberties with a child.

KNZA said that in exchange for the plea, a charge of aggravated criminal sodomy was dismissed.

Sentencing for Horst is scheduled for March 25.

Holst was arrested in October after an investigation by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office regarding sex crimes involving a 14-year-old child and two children younger than 14 as victims.

KNZA said Holst remained in the Nemaha County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in...
Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop
Wrestlers competed for the 6A Boys State Wrestling Championship from the Hartman Arena.
Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home
52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.
Topeka man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Kansas man charged after driving into lake with mother

Latest News

A 30-year-old Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail following his conviction...
Pennsylvania man sentenced to jail in 2020 home invasions in Atchison
An indoor swimming pool in the Kansas State University Natatorium in Manhattan has been...
Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool
A deadly crash in Pulaski County has lead to a petition.
Two Emporia residents among 3 killed in fiery, head-on crash Friday in Marion County
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A mild week ahead to begin March