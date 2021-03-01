Man enters into plea agreement in child sex case in Nemaha County

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Goff man has entered into a plea agreement in connection with a child sex case in Nemaha County, according to KNZA Radio.

David Holst, 56, pleaded no contest Thursday in Nemaha County District Court to charges including rape; aggravated indecent liberties with a child; and indecent liberties with a child.

KNZA said that in exchange for the plea, a charge of aggravated criminal sodomy was dismissed.

Sentencing for Horst is scheduled for March 25.

Holst was arrested in October after an investigation by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office regarding sex crimes involving a 14-year-old child and two children younger than 14 as victims.

KNZA said Holst remained in the Nemaha County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

