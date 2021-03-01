Advertisement

KS Clerks’ and Election Officials’ Scholarships now live

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for the 2021 Kansas County Clerks’ and Election Officials’ scholarships are now live.

The $500 scholarships are available to high school seniors who plan on going to a college or university in Kansas and college freshmen already attending a college or university in the state. The scholarships are available for students majoring in journalism, political science, business or communications.

The scholarships will be awarded in May. Applications are due March 31. To apply for the scholarship, click here.

