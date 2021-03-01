KDHE launches mobile COVID-19 testing units

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has launched three mobile COVID-19 testing units to expand testing across the state.

“Ramping up testing capabilities in Kansas has been critical to identify COVID-19 in our state and stop the spread,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “We must remain vigilant and continue following proven public health measures. I urge you to utilize the free testing locations in your area.”

The mobile units will target under-served and under-tested populations and will be staffed by KDHE employees.

The mobile testing units will be available throughout the month of March in Douglas, Butler and Sumner Counties.

The testing unit will be at the Baldwin City Public Library from 9 am to 1 pm every Monday in March, Cowley College’s Sumner Campus Community Room in Wellington every Tuesday in March between 10 am to 6 pm, and the Andover Police Department every Wednesday in March between 10 am to 6 pm.

Communities can request mobile testing units by contacting kdhe.mobileops@ks.gov. Requests are prioritized based on factors including presence of current outbreak, risk level of populations, availability of alternate testing and request timing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.