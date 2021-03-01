Kansas State University announces permanent closure of indoor swimming pool

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced the permanent closure of its indoor swimming pool, according to KMAN radio.

University officials said ongoing ventilation and maintenance issues led to the decision to close the indoor swimming facility at the Natatorium, located in the 1000 block of Denison Avenue on the southwest side of the Kansas State campus.

The pool was closed in March 2020 because of coronavirus-related ventilation issues, KMAN said.

Maintenance concerns have created a $4 million backlog in needed repairs, which the university can’t afford to fund, KMAN reports.

The pool is classified as a recreation facility and therefore isn’t eligible for Education Building Funds, which is the state funding source for maintaining campus buildings, KMAN says.

University officials are in discussions with a Manhattan community group involving representatives from the city, Manhattan-Ogden Unified School District 383 and the Marlins swim club to explore other possibilities for an indoor pool in the community, KMAN says.

