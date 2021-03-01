Advertisement

Kansas announces new youth art contest aimed at suicide prevention

Suicide prevention and awareness ribbon.
Suicide prevention and awareness ribbon.(WLUC)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state has introduced a new art contest to help spread the message of suicide prevention in Kansas.

The Youth Suicide Prevention Art Contest is for artists, musicians, painters, writers, sculptors, poets, singers and photographers in grades 6 through 12. The contest is being held by Kansas Partners in Empowering Youth for Suicide Prevention and will help state agencies shape suicide prevention messages and campaigns.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Kansans age 15 to 24 and is a leading cause of death for youth ages 5 to 14 – this is unacceptable,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “Every one of us has a role to play, whether you’re a friend, parent, community member or school employee. We need to come together to help our youth.”

Contest submissions are due by April 4 at 10 pm. For more information and to enter the contest, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (or 800-273-TALK).

