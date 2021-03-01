Gov. Kelly encourages Kansans to apply for Low Income Energy Assistance Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging Kansans to apply for funds available through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program to help pay electricity bills that may have increased significantly during the extreme cold weather.

“My administration is considering every tool at our disposal to ensure Kansans and communities are protected from price surges caused by the extreme weather,” said Governor Kelly. “While LIEAP assistance is available to Kansans experiencing higher than usual utility costs, we continue to communicate with our local and federal partners to address this problem.”

LIEAP is a federally funded program that helps Kansans pay a portion of their home energy costs by providing a once-a-year benefit. The 2021 LIEAP application period ends March 31 at 5 pm. For more information and to apply, click here.

