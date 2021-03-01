First Christian Church holds monthly food distribution

Advertisement

By Melissa Brunner and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizers say they believe there was a record turnout at Monday’s food distribution at First Christian Church in Topeka.

The church partners with Harvesters the first Monday of every month to give out food boxes with items like meat and dairy. This month, roses were included in the boxes to brighten peoples’ days.

The distributions are free, and there are no income requirements.

