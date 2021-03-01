Envista Cares Challenge raises over $5,000 for Topeka United

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka nonprofit received a boost from the community during the month of February.

During its time as Envista’s Envista Cares Challenge beneficiary, Topeka United raised over $5,000. The organization focuses on instilling inclusion and diversity in the community through projects like Mosaic Partner Pairs, which pairs up 120 people from different walks of life for nine months of meetings and discussions on a variety of topics.

Topeka United was founded in October 2019, but convenor Karen Hiller says it’s still working to get its name and message out into the community. A media package provided by Envista during the Challenge helped the organization hone its marketing skills and get some publicity. “It’s money of course, but it’s priceless,” Hiller said of the donation.

