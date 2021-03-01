BBB highlights rise of pandemic-related scams during Consumer Protection Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the pandemic’s created new opportunities to take advantage of consumers.

“Anytime there’s big news such as a pandemic that creates opportunities for scammers to use their tactics to take advantage of people,” said BBB State Director Denise Groene.

“We had facemasks popping up on fake websites during the first part almost a year ago we had information about scammers trying to take advantage of people when it came to the stimulus checks.”

Groene said scammers follow consumer habits and over the last year, the agency’s seen a 25 percent jump in reports of online shopping scams.

“It’s actually the riskiest scam that we’re alerting the public about that’s simply because of the shift of folks staying at home doing more online ordering which created the opportunity for scammers to create fraudulent websites,” she said.

“While it’s always been big the last few years one of the top scams between online and fishing scams this year because of the pandemic so many have increased their online ordering.”

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widespread, the BBB is getting reports of crooks taking a shot a news scam: convincing people through phone and email to pay to get ahead in line.

“The vaccine does not cost you any money nor can you pay money to get your vaccine any sooner,” she said.

However, even with knowing this Groene said people have considered paying the fee.

“When you’re doing that you’re engaging with the scanner you’re giving up your sensitive information,” she said.

Whether it’s your credit or debit card number and they can take advantage by taking control of your financial accounts.”

Groene said knowledge is the best defense to avoid losing money to a scammer.

“If we run into a situation whether that be a website you’re unsure about a phone call you receive or something you receive in the mail the more education you have as a consumer as the possibility of a potential scam the more likely you are to not fall for that scam.”

Scam education resources can be found on the Better Business Bureau’s and Federal Trade Commission’s websites.

