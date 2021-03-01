Advertisement

Amid Amazon union vote, Biden endorses workers’ freedom to choose

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is backing the effort by Amazon workers to unionize.

He made his support for the workers clear Sunday night, appearing to warn Amazon not to deter them.

Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name in the video posted to Twitter.

However, he make a reference to employees in Alabama, where a milestone union election is underway at an Amazon facility in Bessemer.

Eligible workers are voting by mail on whether to form the company’s first U.S.-based union.

Amazon waged an aggressive anti-union campaign leading up to the vote, which began on Feb. 8 and runs through March 29.

Biden was very clear, saying, “There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in...
Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home
seaman school protest
Groups protest to have Seaman High School’s name changed
52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.
Topeka man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
Wrestlers competed for the 6A Boys State Wrestling Championship from the Hartman Arena.
Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament

Latest News

The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm
Shawnee Co. Appraiser Steve Bauman presents to commissioners on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Shawnee County property valuations being mailed out