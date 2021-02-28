Youth archers compete in tournament at Tuttle Creek State Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in over a year, students from Chapman schools participated in an outdoor archery event as part of their National Archery in the Schools Program on Saturday.

Chapman Schools offer an Outdoor Education class, teaching students numerous outdoor skills including archery.

Saturday’s tournament was held at Tuttle Creek State Park, with archers starting at the bullseye course before heading out to the 3-D target course.

Students partnered up to tally their scores on the bullseye targets, while parents assisted with keeping score on the 3-D target course.

“They’re a part of something. Not everybody can be an athlete, and when everybody understands that, but this gives them a chance to do something and have a part of school. It gives a lot of our kids identity that maybe wouldn’t be involved in athletics.” Chapman Middle School, Science/Outdoor Education Teacher, Andy Fewin says.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to be a part of a program and just like this, you see the kids’ parents are involved and they’ve got…the coaches are parents as well, besides having a teacher, and so, a good opportunity for them to be involved and to make a difference.” Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, National Archery in the Schools program, State Coordinator, Gary Keehn

This is the 7th year Chapman Schools have been participating in National Archery in the Schools program, with many of their students getting to participate in National Competitions.

