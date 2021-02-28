Advertisement

Washburn Rural boys win 6A State Wrestling Championship

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the first time in school history, the Washburn Rural boys wrestling team are State Champions.

The squad dominated the field, finishing with a final score of 159.5. That mark was over 40 points higher than the second place finishing team.

Of the 11 wrestlers that qualified for state, 10 of them placed at the state tournament.

Three Junior Blues came home as State Champions. Jonathan Morrison won gold in the 106 pound weight class. Jacob Tangpricha came up as the state champion in the 113 weight class. And Bishop Murray was crowned a state champion after winning the 120 pound weight class.

Including the girls state championship win, this marks the first time one school has won both the girls and boys state titles at the same time.

