Wamego Hospital Foundation to host Diamonds and Denim event

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Hospital Foundation will host the 2021 Diamonds and Denim event on Friday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s fundraiser will be held over Zoom and will include a live emcee and guests, engaging videos and games, plus live and silent auctions.

New this year is a virtual bartender competition. With a purchased registration to the event, participants will receive all the supplies for Mixology lessons by local bartenders. Monetary tips for the bartenders will be donated to the foundation.

Participation in the Diamonds and Denim fundraiser will create a life-saving impact by supporting the foundation’s current $322,000 campaign to upgrade to 3D mammography technology at Wamego Health Center.

To date, more than $76,000 has been donated to the 3D mammography campaign. Your contribution will help narrow the gap. Register online at event.gives/diamondsanddenim plus view the array of live and silent auction items. For an additional fee, purchase beads for the heads/tails raffle, and light-up rings for a chance to win a diamond rose gold ring courtesy of G Thomas Jewelers. Once registered, participants will receive the zoom link for the event by email. The silent auction is hosted on the event website beginning Monday, March 22, at 5 p.m. and will remain open for one hour after conclusion of the virtual event on March 26. So, plan now to bid early and bid often. It’s anticipated future Diamonds and Denim fundraisers will be in person. Proceeds from previous Diamonds and Denim fundraisers have helped fund recent hospital renovations as well as numerous upgrades to equipment, and enhanced patient programs. For more information, contact Tina Rockhold, Development Director, at 785-458-7380 or tina.rockhold@ascension.org. *Each paid registrant may pick up their Party Favor Bag (including cocktail fixings for bartending lessons, commemorative Diamonds and Denim glass, plus purchased bling rings and bead necklaces) at Wamego Health Center’s main entrance Mar. 24 & 25 from noon -7 p.m., or Mar. 26 from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.