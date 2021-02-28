Topeka man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tim Morse reports that 52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup near 142nd and US Hwy 75 shortly before 12:30 p.m. on after identifying the driver as having a revoked driver’s license.

Jackson County says the driver, Everett Barton was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, driving while revoked, and no drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.