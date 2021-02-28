Advertisement

Topeka man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.
52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tim Morse reports that 52-year-old, Everett Scott Barton, of Topeka was arrested on meth charges Saturday afternoon.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup near 142nd and US Hwy 75 shortly before 12:30 p.m. on after identifying the driver as having a revoked driver’s license.

Jackson County says the driver, Everett Barton was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of weapons, driving while revoked, and no drug tax stamp.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident
Kansas man charged after driving into lake with mother
Part-owner of Reptile World passes away
Topeka is soon to enjoy a new bubble tea shop.
Topeka to enjoy new bubble tea shop
Topeka Police Department vehicle
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from church

Latest News

A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in...
Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop
People rallied outside the Seaman School District on Sunday to protest in support of renaming...
Peaceful protest planned at Seaman School District on Sunday supporting district name changes
We welcomed more kids into our 13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club Sunday,February 28, 2021
Wamego Hospital Foundation Logo
Wamego Hospital Foundation to host Diamonds and Denim event