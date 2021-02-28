Showers/a rumble of thunder possible tonight as cold front pushes through

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front is going to push through late tonight bringing a chance of a few light rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Winds will switch directions from the South to a Northerly wind ushering in cooler air from the north behind the front. Highs Sunday will be 10-20 degrees cooler than what we saw on Saturday.

Saturday night: Increasing cloud cover. A few light rain showers/rumbles of thunder possible before 1am along the cold front. Lows in the 30s. Winds from the NW at 5-15mph, gusting to 30.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds breezy from the N at 10-20mph with gusts to 30.

After tonight’s slim chance of precipitation, our next chance of precipitation will be Thursday night into Friday. There is inconsistency with model data at this time on where the storm system will track. At this time, it appears that we will see some light rain.

High temperatures next week will be well above average for this time of year ranging from the upper 50s to upper 60s! Spring, is that you?

Extended Forecast

March 1st is Monday, which is also the meteorological start to spring! High temperatures next week will definitely be feeling like spring with highs in the mid/upper 50s and 60s. As spring is quickly approaching with the official start date of March 20th, that means severe weather season is also quickly approaching. Next week is Severe Weather Awareness Week. You will want to tune in each and every day to get the latest information on ways to protect yourself and your family during severe weather events.

We are not expecting any severe weather in the 8 day forecast, so this upcoming week will be a great week to tune-in and get some great information while things are quiet!

Taking Action:

1. If you plan to be outdoors tonight, have the umbrella handy in case of rain late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Most spots will be dry however if you get any rain it’ll be less than 0.10″.

2. Next week is severe weather awareness week. Make sure you tune into our newscasts, check our social media accounts and of course the web for recommendations on how to stay safe as we approach a new severe weather season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.