Sen. Moran reintroduces legislation to support women in trucking

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) reintroduced legislation to support women in the trucking industry.

The Promoting Women in Trucking Workforce Act would set up a Women in Trucking Advisory Board.

The legislation is cosponsored by a bipartisan group of senators including Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Se. Jon Tester (D-MT) and Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE).

“Over the past year, we have relied on the essential service the trucking industry provides to transport critical resources to Kansas and across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moran said in a statement on the legislation.

“As the trucking industry continues to face a driver shortage, we must find new ways to recruit and retain drivers, including supporting women pursuing careers in trucking. This sensible and bipartisan legislation will lead to new job opportunities for women and promote equality for those who are currently working in the trucking industry.”

According to Moran’s office, women make up 24 percent of the country’s trucking workforce and seven percent of drivers.

