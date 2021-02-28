Advertisement

Osage City’s Dane Whalen finishes undefeated season with another state wrestling title

Osage City wrestler Dane Whalen ran the table on the mats this season, finishing an undefeated record with a state title.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City wrestler Dane Whalen ran the table on the mats this season, finishing an undefeated record with a state title.

Whalen wrapped up the decisive victory in 2:17.

A season ago, Whalen also won a state championship at the 220 pound weight class. This marks back-to-back championships for the senior grappler.

