Osage City’s Dane Whalen finishes undefeated season with another state wrestling title
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City wrestler Dane Whalen ran the table on the mats this season, finishing an undefeated record with a state title.
Whalen wrapped up the decisive victory in 2:17.
A season ago, Whalen also won a state championship at the 220 pound weight class. This marks back-to-back championships for the senior grappler.
