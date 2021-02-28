Osage City’s Dane Whalen finishes undefeated season with another state wrestling title

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage City wrestler Dane Whalen ran the table on the mats this season, finishing an undefeated record with a state title.

Whalen wrapped up the decisive victory in 2:17.

A season ago, Whalen also won a state championship at the 220 pound weight class. This marks back-to-back championships for the senior grappler.

Repeat state champ at 285 is undefeated senior Dane Whalen of Osage City #WellDone pic.twitter.com/b22NR0hsJE — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) February 28, 2021

