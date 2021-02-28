Advertisement

Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament

Wrestlers competed for the 6A Boys State Wrestling Championship from the Hartman Arena.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In all, 48 different wrestlers from Northeast Kansas schools placed at the KSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Seven different grapplers came home as state champions. Those individuals are Washburn Rural’s Jonathan Morrison, Jacob Tangpricha, Bishop Murray, Manhattan High’s Damian Ilalio, Holton’s Konnor Tannahill, Marysville’s Gable Fredrickson and Osage City’s Dane Whalen.

Washburn Rural came home as 6A state champions. Shawnee Heights finished sixth at 5A. Holton came in at fifth in the 4A ranks. At the 3A/2A/1A level, Silver Lake finished fifth, Osage City finished eighth and Marysville finished ninth.

Below is a complete list of all athletes from Northeast Kansas schools that placed at state.

NameSchoolClassification/Weight ClassPlace
Jonathan MorrisonWashburn Rural6A - 1061st
Ezekiel WittJunction City6A - 1064th
Jacob TangprichaWashburn Rural6A - 1131st
Jantzen BorgeManhattan6A - 1136th
Bishop MurrayWashburn Rural6A - 1201st
Kayden BlakeJunction City6A - 1204th
Henri McGivernWashburn Rural6A - 1266th
Easton TaylorManhattan6A - 1322nd
Bowan MurrayWashburn Rural6A - 1383rd
CJ NeumanJunction City6A - 1455th
Nick VincentWashburn Rural6A - 1524th
Aidan BolineWashburn Rural6A - 1605th
Austin FagerWashburn Rural6A - 1702nd
Remington StilesWashburn Rural6A - 1825th
Damian IlalioManhattan6A - 2851st
David HuckstepWashburn Rural6A - 2852nd
Tyler LincolnShawnee Heights5A - 1064th
Brock FergusonShawnee Heights5A - 1204th
Xerarch TungjaroenkulEmporia5A - 1456th
Caden WalkerShawnee Heights5A - 1604th
Cole ManroseShawnee Heights5A - 1706th
Preston HartmanShawnee Heights5A - 1824th
Garrett PeeryShawnee Heights5A - 2205th
Tucker GillilandHolton4A - 1066th
Jake BarnesHolton4A - 1205th
Jayden FletcherHolton4A - 1524th
Thad MetcalfePerry-Lecompton4A - 1603rd
Hayden OviattWamego4A - 1823rd
Konnor TannahilHolton4A - 1951st
Dalton RoushHolton4A - 2204th
Clayton StephensonHayden4A - 2206th
Hayden RobbPerry-Lecompton4A - 2855th
Gable FredricksonMarysville3A/2A/1A - 1131st
JR ThelwellRiley County3A/2A/1A - 1264th
Connor CollinsOsage City3A/2A/1A - 1265th
Justin RakestrawSilver Lake3A/2A/1A - 1324th
Kai AllenSilver Lake3A/2A/1A - 1383rd
Layne HurlaRossville3A/2A/1A - 1452nd
Elijah CollinsOsage City3A/2A/1A - 1454th
Sam TwomblyRossville3A/2A/1A - 1524th
Eli MumpowerWabaunsee3A/2A/1A - 1526th
Derek WallinWabaunsee3A/2A/1A - 1605th
Daigan KrugerSilver Lake3A/2A/1A - 1703rd
Josh HerrmannSabetha3A/2A/1A - 1706th
Tristan VandeVeldeSilver Lake3A/2A/1A - 1825th
Preston GillenSilver Lake3A/2A/1A - 1956th
Jack LottMarysville3A/2A/1A - 2202nd
Dane WhalenOsage City3A/2A/1A - 2851st

