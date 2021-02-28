Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In all, 48 different wrestlers from Northeast Kansas schools placed at the KSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Seven different grapplers came home as state champions. Those individuals are Washburn Rural’s Jonathan Morrison, Jacob Tangpricha, Bishop Murray, Manhattan High’s Damian Ilalio, Holton’s Konnor Tannahill, Marysville’s Gable Fredrickson and Osage City’s Dane Whalen.

Washburn Rural came home as 6A state champions. Shawnee Heights finished sixth at 5A. Holton came in at fifth in the 4A ranks. At the 3A/2A/1A level, Silver Lake finished fifth, Osage City finished eighth and Marysville finished ninth.

Below is a complete list of all athletes from Northeast Kansas schools that placed at state.

Name School Classification/Weight Class Place Jonathan Morrison Washburn Rural 6A - 106 1st Ezekiel Witt Junction City 6A - 106 4th Jacob Tangpricha Washburn Rural 6A - 113 1st Jantzen Borge Manhattan 6A - 113 6th Bishop Murray Washburn Rural 6A - 120 1st Kayden Blake Junction City 6A - 120 4th Henri McGivern Washburn Rural 6A - 126 6th Easton Taylor Manhattan 6A - 132 2nd Bowan Murray Washburn Rural 6A - 138 3rd CJ Neuman Junction City 6A - 145 5th Nick Vincent Washburn Rural 6A - 152 4th Aidan Boline Washburn Rural 6A - 160 5th Austin Fager Washburn Rural 6A - 170 2nd Remington Stiles Washburn Rural 6A - 182 5th Damian Ilalio Manhattan 6A - 285 1st David Huckstep Washburn Rural 6A - 285 2nd Tyler Lincoln Shawnee Heights 5A - 106 4th Brock Ferguson Shawnee Heights 5A - 120 4th Xerarch Tungjaroenkul Emporia 5A - 145 6th Caden Walker Shawnee Heights 5A - 160 4th Cole Manrose Shawnee Heights 5A - 170 6th Preston Hartman Shawnee Heights 5A - 182 4th Garrett Peery Shawnee Heights 5A - 220 5th Tucker Gilliland Holton 4A - 106 6th Jake Barnes Holton 4A - 120 5th Jayden Fletcher Holton 4A - 152 4th Thad Metcalfe Perry-Lecompton 4A - 160 3rd Hayden Oviatt Wamego 4A - 182 3rd Konnor Tannahil Holton 4A - 195 1st Dalton Roush Holton 4A - 220 4th Clayton Stephenson Hayden 4A - 220 6th Hayden Robb Perry-Lecompton 4A - 285 5th Gable Fredrickson Marysville 3A/2A/1A - 113 1st JR Thelwell Riley County 3A/2A/1A - 126 4th Connor Collins Osage City 3A/2A/1A - 126 5th Justin Rakestraw Silver Lake 3A/2A/1A - 132 4th Kai Allen Silver Lake 3A/2A/1A - 138 3rd Layne Hurla Rossville 3A/2A/1A - 145 2nd Elijah Collins Osage City 3A/2A/1A - 145 4th Sam Twombly Rossville 3A/2A/1A - 152 4th Eli Mumpower Wabaunsee 3A/2A/1A - 152 6th Derek Wallin Wabaunsee 3A/2A/1A - 160 5th Daigan Kruger Silver Lake 3A/2A/1A - 170 3rd Josh Herrmann Sabetha 3A/2A/1A - 170 6th Tristan VandeVelde Silver Lake 3A/2A/1A - 182 5th Preston Gillen Silver Lake 3A/2A/1A - 195 6th Jack Lott Marysville 3A/2A/1A - 220 2nd Dane Whalen Osage City 3A/2A/1A - 285 1st

