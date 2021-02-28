Northeast Kansas shines at boys State Wrestling tournament
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In all, 48 different wrestlers from Northeast Kansas schools placed at the KSHSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Seven different grapplers came home as state champions. Those individuals are Washburn Rural’s Jonathan Morrison, Jacob Tangpricha, Bishop Murray, Manhattan High’s Damian Ilalio, Holton’s Konnor Tannahill, Marysville’s Gable Fredrickson and Osage City’s Dane Whalen.
Washburn Rural came home as 6A state champions. Shawnee Heights finished sixth at 5A. Holton came in at fifth in the 4A ranks. At the 3A/2A/1A level, Silver Lake finished fifth, Osage City finished eighth and Marysville finished ninth.
Below is a complete list of all athletes from Northeast Kansas schools that placed at state.
|Name
|School
|Classification/Weight Class
|Place
|Jonathan Morrison
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 106
|1st
|Ezekiel Witt
|Junction City
|6A - 106
|4th
|Jacob Tangpricha
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 113
|1st
|Jantzen Borge
|Manhattan
|6A - 113
|6th
|Bishop Murray
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 120
|1st
|Kayden Blake
|Junction City
|6A - 120
|4th
|Henri McGivern
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 126
|6th
|Easton Taylor
|Manhattan
|6A - 132
|2nd
|Bowan Murray
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 138
|3rd
|CJ Neuman
|Junction City
|6A - 145
|5th
|Nick Vincent
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 152
|4th
|Aidan Boline
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 160
|5th
|Austin Fager
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 170
|2nd
|Remington Stiles
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 182
|5th
|Damian Ilalio
|Manhattan
|6A - 285
|1st
|David Huckstep
|Washburn Rural
|6A - 285
|2nd
|Tyler Lincoln
|Shawnee Heights
|5A - 106
|4th
|Brock Ferguson
|Shawnee Heights
|5A - 120
|4th
|Xerarch Tungjaroenkul
|Emporia
|5A - 145
|6th
|Caden Walker
|Shawnee Heights
|5A - 160
|4th
|Cole Manrose
|Shawnee Heights
|5A - 170
|6th
|Preston Hartman
|Shawnee Heights
|5A - 182
|4th
|Garrett Peery
|Shawnee Heights
|5A - 220
|5th
|Tucker Gilliland
|Holton
|4A - 106
|6th
|Jake Barnes
|Holton
|4A - 120
|5th
|Jayden Fletcher
|Holton
|4A - 152
|4th
|Thad Metcalfe
|Perry-Lecompton
|4A - 160
|3rd
|Hayden Oviatt
|Wamego
|4A - 182
|3rd
|Konnor Tannahil
|Holton
|4A - 195
|1st
|Dalton Roush
|Holton
|4A - 220
|4th
|Clayton Stephenson
|Hayden
|4A - 220
|6th
|Hayden Robb
|Perry-Lecompton
|4A - 285
|5th
|Gable Fredrickson
|Marysville
|3A/2A/1A - 113
|1st
|JR Thelwell
|Riley County
|3A/2A/1A - 126
|4th
|Connor Collins
|Osage City
|3A/2A/1A - 126
|5th
|Justin Rakestraw
|Silver Lake
|3A/2A/1A - 132
|4th
|Kai Allen
|Silver Lake
|3A/2A/1A - 138
|3rd
|Layne Hurla
|Rossville
|3A/2A/1A - 145
|2nd
|Elijah Collins
|Osage City
|3A/2A/1A - 145
|4th
|Sam Twombly
|Rossville
|3A/2A/1A - 152
|4th
|Eli Mumpower
|Wabaunsee
|3A/2A/1A - 152
|6th
|Derek Wallin
|Wabaunsee
|3A/2A/1A - 160
|5th
|Daigan Kruger
|Silver Lake
|3A/2A/1A - 170
|3rd
|Josh Herrmann
|Sabetha
|3A/2A/1A - 170
|6th
|Tristan VandeVelde
|Silver Lake
|3A/2A/1A - 182
|5th
|Preston Gillen
|Silver Lake
|3A/2A/1A - 195
|6th
|Jack Lott
|Marysville
|3A/2A/1A - 220
|2nd
|Dane Whalen
|Osage City
|3A/2A/1A - 285
|1st
