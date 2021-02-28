Advertisement

More than 200 veterans receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Junction City

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 200 veterans received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the CL Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

The Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System which operates a Community Based Outreach Clinic in Junction City, administers vaccines to veterans age 65 and older.

Veterans, who are enrolled with the VA Health Care System were contacted before the clinic to gauge interest prior to being scheduled.

Providing easy access to the COVID-19 vaccination for Veterans, many of whom are part of our most vulnerable population, was important to staff who see these veterans for their regular healthcare needs.

“It really makes you feel good inside. They have done so much for our country; we can do this for them, so they don’t have to travel.” VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, RN-Nurse Manager, Patti Doncouse says.

In 4 weeks, another Rural Veteran Outpatient COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held in Junction City to administer second doses to the individuals from Saturday’s clinic and administer additional first doses.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA Healthcare can contact the Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System at 785-350-4511 to ‘receive the care you’ve earned’.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident
An older man suffered critical injuries early Friday in a pickup truck-pedestrian collision...
Man in critical condition after pickup truck-pedestrian collision
KDOL Deputy Secretary Peter Brady answers questions about continued unemployment concerns in an...
KDOL official addresses continued unemployment issues
Topeka is soon to enjoy a new bubble tea shop.
Topeka to enjoy new bubble tea shop
Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Marshall, Rep. Tracey Mann, Rep. Jake LaTurner, Rep. Ron Estes
GOP leaders tell Gov. to use resources she already has

Latest News

Washburn Rural boys wrestling team wins the KSHSAA 6A Boys State title.
Washburn Rural boys win 6A State Wrestling Championship
Chapman NASP Archery Tournament 2021
Youth archers compete in tournament at Tuttle Creek State Park
VA Eastern Kansas Health Care Systems Rural Veterans COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Chapman NASP Archery Tournament 2021