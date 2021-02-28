More than 200 veterans receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 200 veterans received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the CL Hoover Opera House in Junction City.

The Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System which operates a Community Based Outreach Clinic in Junction City, administers vaccines to veterans age 65 and older.

Veterans, who are enrolled with the VA Health Care System were contacted before the clinic to gauge interest prior to being scheduled.

Providing easy access to the COVID-19 vaccination for Veterans, many of whom are part of our most vulnerable population, was important to staff who see these veterans for their regular healthcare needs.

“It really makes you feel good inside. They have done so much for our country; we can do this for them, so they don’t have to travel.” VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Community Based Outpatient Clinics, RN-Nurse Manager, Patti Doncouse says.

In 4 weeks, another Rural Veteran Outpatient COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held in Junction City to administer second doses to the individuals from Saturday’s clinic and administer additional first doses.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA Healthcare can contact the Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System at 785-350-4511 to ‘receive the care you’ve earned’.

