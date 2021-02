MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan High grappler Damian Ilalio overpowered his opponent in the finals to win a state wrestling title.

Ilalio, competing in the 6A 285 pound weight class, defeated Washburn Rual’s David Huckstep by a 9-4 decision.

The senior finished his season with a 32-2 record.

