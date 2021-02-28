McNeil scores 16 points, No. 10 West Virginia beats K-State

MORGANTOWN, W. VA (WIBW) - Sean McNeil scored 16 points and No. 10 West Virginia used two big second-half runs to beat Kansas State 65-43.

Derek Culver added 11 points for West Virginia. Davion Bradford scored 11 points, and Mike McGuirl had 10 for Kansas State. The Wildcats were held to their second-lowest point total of the season.

West Virginia scored the first seven points of the second half. Jordan McCabe, who started the game in place of leading scorer Miles McBride, scored all seven of his points during a 17-0 run that gave the Mountaineers their largest lead, 59-34, with 5:14 remaining.

Kansas State closes out the regular season at home against Iowa State on March 6.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.