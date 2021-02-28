Advertisement

KDHE to Activate Smoke Modeling Tool Monday

(KKCO)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kasas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is providing safety tips ahead of burning season in the Flint Hills.

According to KDHE, March and April are a time when large areas of the state’s Flint Hills rangeland are burned.

The purpose of burning is to help preserve the tallgrass prairie...control invasive species and provide better forage for cattle.

The agency says prescribed burning minimizes the risk of wildfires and says smoke from the burns can influence the air quality of downwind areas.

In response, KDHE will activate the Kansas Smoke Modeling Resource and spread out their burns.

On days when smoke is in the community, KDHE recommends that healthy people should limit strenuous outdoor exercise.

Those with breathing or heart problems should stay inside.

Keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and run air conditioners with air filters.

Drink lots of water

Contact a medical professional if experiencing symptoms like chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

