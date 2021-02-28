Advertisement

Kansas Attorney General to host free document destruction for National Consumer Protection Week

Derek Schmidt, R-KS Attorney General
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state.

“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Schmidt said. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 1

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hutchinson

Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.

4 – 6 p.m.

Salina

Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.

Tuesday, March 2

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hays

Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.

Wednesday, March 3

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Manhattan

CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.

4 – 6 p.m.

Marysville

Marysville Aquatic Center, 300 S. 8th St.

Thursday, March 4

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

El Dorado

YMCA, 300 N. Main St.

4 – 6 p.m.

Burlington

Coffey County Library, 410 Juniatta St.

Friday, March 5

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Lawrence

Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.

4 – 6 p.m.

Leavenworth

Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.

Saturday, March 6

9 a.m. – Noon

Topeka

Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.

