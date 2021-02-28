Kansas Attorney General to host free document destruction for National Consumer Protection Week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office will mark National Consumer Protection Week with free document destruction events throughout the state.
“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Schmidt said. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”
The schedule of events for the week is as follows:
Monday, March 1
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hutchinson
Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23rd and N. Main St.
4 – 6 p.m.
Salina
Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway.
Tuesday, March 2
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hays
Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
Wednesday, March 3
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Manhattan
CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
4 – 6 p.m.
Marysville
Marysville Aquatic Center, 300 S. 8th St.
Thursday, March 4
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
El Dorado
YMCA, 300 N. Main St.
4 – 6 p.m.
Burlington
Coffey County Library, 410 Juniatta St.
Friday, March 5
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lawrence
Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
4 – 6 p.m.
Leavenworth
Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
Saturday, March 6
9 a.m. – Noon
Topeka
Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.
Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.
For more information, visit www.InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.
###
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.