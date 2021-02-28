It is Black restaurant and food truck week in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Chris Ware wanted to bring awareness and support black business owners so he created the black restaurant and food truck week here in Topeka.

Ware reached out to several black-owned restaurants and food trucks--for one main reason.

“I just feel like we need to do this because for black history month and put a little unity around Topeka and the community and I don’t want people to think it is just for the African American people but it is to celebrate unity and community in top city,” said event organizer, Chris Ware.

The event had eight vendors in total and the Flavor Wagon was one of them.

“Honestly we thought we weren’t going to be apart of the event because our engine had blown but we just want inclusion in the city and I think this is the perfect event to get everybody out and enjoy our food and see the different types of food we have to offer,” said Flavor Wagon Owner, Tre’Jon Hopkins.

Flavor Wagon opened up at Evergy Plaza today at noon and Hopkins says he”s been busy--

“It’s awesome, I wish we could keep doing it and just supporting each other and seeing what we can make out of this you know, I thought I was just going to pull up on the street and have 5-10 customers every hour and some days we are sold out and I’ve had lines and filled parking lots--it’s a blessing,” he said.

For those who haven’t tried Flavor Wagon---Hopkins says you can’t go wrong with the power bowl.

“The to-go dish that I would recommend would be the power bowl, it’s a little switch up but you can get fresh chicken or veggies as it starts getting nicer out we have a few gardens around town that help me out,” Hopkins said.

