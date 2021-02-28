Advertisement

Horton woman arrested for drug charges in Jackson Co. after traffic stop

A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in Jackson County.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman was arrest for meth charges on Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a 2017 Chevy Cruze near 174th and US Hwy 75 around 2:30 p.m. for a traffic infraction.

Sheriff Tim Morse reports that further investigation led to the arrest of the driver, Amanda Dawn Monser, 45, of Horton, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Monser was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

