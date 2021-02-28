Groups protest to have Seaman High School’s name changed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Students of USD 345 want the board to consider renaming Seaman High School after he discovered the schools, founder Fred Seaman had relations to the Ku Klux Klan.

“We really want to show the board of education that we have this support of people that are passionate enough about this movement to physically come out here today and show their support, we want to show them that we are physical too and not just online,” said organizer, Kaya Pyle.

Supporters say they won’t stop until they hear USD 345 further address the issue--

“When this came out in October, the board of education didn’t even associate themselves with the KKK, they did not release a statement staying we were with the KKK so now we are just bringing it right back to them, and for us the actually believe that they are doing something about it we want them to have a set date of when they are going to vote and talk about this to change the name,” she said.

Not only are they taking the fight to the district’s office, but they have also reached thousands of supporters online.

“The petition we started it two weeks ago and on Monday so 13 days as of today and we just wanted to use the petition to see the full strength of the movement and we woke up today with 4,000 and today we woke up and it was at about 24,000 and we are not exactly sure why but we are glad that it happened,” said organizer, Forrest Burngardt.

Protestors are planning another protest on March 15th which is the day of the next board meeting and they plan on protesting outside of the doors.

