#17 Kansas shocks undefeated, #2 Baylor 71-58 at home

Kansas head coach Bill Self during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas head coach Bill Self during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. Kansas defeated Kansas State 77-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Seventeenth-ranked Kansas outmatched the second-ranked, undefeated Baylor Bears at home 71-58.

A number of Jayhawks put forth standout performances in the victory. David McCormack led all scorers with 20 points on 8/10 shooting. Marcus Garrett logged 14 points and 7 boards while Christian Braun put up 11 points.

KU locked down on defense against a talented Baylor offense. The Bears were held to about 35 percent shooting from the floor and just under 25 percent from three-point territory.

58 points is the lowest total points scored by the Bears all season long.

Kansas (18-8) will play one final game of the season. They will host UTEP March 4th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

