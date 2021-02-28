#17 Kansas shocks undefeated, #2 Baylor 71-58 at home
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Seventeenth-ranked Kansas outmatched the second-ranked, undefeated Baylor Bears at home 71-58.
A number of Jayhawks put forth standout performances in the victory. David McCormack led all scorers with 20 points on 8/10 shooting. Marcus Garrett logged 14 points and 7 boards while Christian Braun put up 11 points.
KU locked down on defense against a talented Baylor offense. The Bears were held to about 35 percent shooting from the floor and just under 25 percent from three-point territory.
58 points is the lowest total points scored by the Bears all season long.
Kansas (18-8) will play one final game of the season. They will host UTEP March 4th. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
