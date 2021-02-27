Warrant put out for man suspected of homicide in Salina

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect, Nelson Gerrod Hull III, has been identified as a suspect in a homicide investigation in Salina.

According to a Facebook post from Salina Police Department, they have identified Nelson Gerrod Hull III as the suspect in the killing of Courtney Ann Hoffman on Feb. 23. An arrest warrant for first degree murder was issued by the Saline Co. District Court for Hull.

They say they are actively seeking the whereabouts of Hull and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Information concerning the homicide or identification of Hull can be called to Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS or text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637).

To submit a web tip, you can go to new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/salina.org

On Feb. 23 at around 11:45 a.m., Salina Fire Dept. EMS and Salina Police Officers were called to the 700 block of North 4th Street, Salina for a report of gunshots and someone screaming. They then found Hoffman inside a vehicle at the 731 N. 4th St. She had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead by EMS.

Hoffman was 36 years old.

