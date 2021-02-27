Topeka man arrested after fleeing from church

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple charges after TPD received a call for an alarm at a church.

On Saturday at around 2:30 a.m., the Topeka Police Department received a call for service reference an alarm at a church in the 3100 BLK SE 6th.

As officers arrived and were checking the church’s status, they noticed a subject fleeing into a nearby tree line. The officers quickly surrounded the area and requested assistance from the Shawnee County Sheriffs UAV program.

With the UAV capability, officers located Pierce Ragsdale, 27 of Topeka, and took them into custody without incident.

He was taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for charges of felony obstruction, burglary, theft and criminal damage.

