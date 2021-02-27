Advertisement

Stormont Vail Behavioral Health Center adds a new sensory area for kids

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Inpatient Nurse Manager, Christina Fisher said this was determined as a need when they realized they needed something to help the kids release their energy.

Most of the time, that is the main reason they are there.

This area will help keep kids who are feeling overwhelmed or uncomfortable, distracted.

In the room, you will find -- wall push-ups, tip-toe lines, and an alphabet hop.

They hope these activities will help reduce stress and release built-up energy--

The room took about nine hours to create and ever since then-manager Christy Fisher says the area has been very well utilized.

The area is open to children ages 5-18 and can accommodate up to 20 kids at a time.

