Saturdays Forecast: AM dense fog, sunny and mild afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10AM for most of northeast Kansas. Visibility at times may be less than a quarter of a mile in the thicker fog. Conditions will begin improving during the mid-morning hours. However, we will see a high fire danger today due to gusty winds and very mild high temperatures. Avoid any outdoor burning.

Fire danger threat for Feb. 27 (WIBW)

Saturday: Dense fog early. Sunny and mild afternoon. High to extreme fire danger across northeast Ks. Highs in the 60s. Winds breezy from the S at 10-20mph, with gusts to 30.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy skies. A shower or two possible along a cold front pushing through after 9pm. Lows in the low 30s. Winds from the NW at 5-10mph with gusts to 20.

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds from the N at 15-20mph with gusts to 30.

A cold front is going to push through the state this evening bringing a switch in the wind direction from a southerly wind to a northerly wind. The cold front moves through between 8-11pm bringing a brief round of light to moderate rain, before dry conditions again on Sunday. Cooler air will be moving in behind the front allowing for a more seasonable day for Sunday.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Monday is March 1st which is also the meteorological start to spring! High temperatures next week will definitely be feeling like spring with highs in the mid/upper 50s, and 60s expected. As spring is quickly approaching with the official start day of March 20th, that means severe weather season is quickly approaching. Next week is Severe Weather Awareness week. You will want to tune in each and every day to get the latest information on ways to protect yourself and your family during severe weather events.

Our next chance of precipitation after tonight’s chance isn’t until Thursday evening/night. Rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

Taking Action:

1. Use caution when driving Saturday morning due to low visibility from the Dense Fog.

2. If you plan to be outdoors tonight, have the umbrella handy in case of rain late Saturday evening into Saturday night. Most spots will be dry however if you get any rain it’ll be less than 0.10″.

3. Avoid outdoor burning Saturday as we will see a high fire danger due to gusty winds and very mild high temperatures.

4. Next week is severe weather awareness week. Make sure you tune into our newscasts, check our social media accounts and of course the web for recommendations on how to stay safe as we approach a new severe weather season.

