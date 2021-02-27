Rossville’s Hurla wins first girls wrestling state title in school history
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville’s Kendra Hurla is her school’s first ever girls wrestling state champion with a win Friday in the 120 lb. weight class.
Hurla, a freshman for the Dawgs, pinned Paola’s Kailyn Younger in three minutes, 47 seconds to win the championship match.
Younger finished second in the 116 lb. weight class last year.
