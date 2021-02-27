Rossville’s Hurla wins first girls wrestling state title in school history

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rossville’s Kendra Hurla is her school’s first ever girls wrestling state champion with a win Friday in the 120 lb. weight class.

Hurla, a freshman for the Dawgs, pinned Paola’s Kailyn Younger in three minutes, 47 seconds to win the championship match.

Younger finished second in the 116 lb. weight class last year.

Lady Dawg🤼🤼🤼 1st state Champ!!! Great Job Kendra!! INE Go LADY DAWGS!!! pic.twitter.com/pRNrNYY726 — Rossville Dawgs (@RossvilleDawgs) February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.