RCPD looks for help identifying vehicle in hit and run

(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for information about a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

The Riley County Police Department said in a Facebook post that it would like to speak to anyone that may have identifying information about a red or orange Ford Mustang with front end damage that was involved in a hit and run on Thursday, Feb. 25.

According to RCPD, the incident happened n the 2400 block of Kimball Ave. around 5:30 p.m. and resulted in injuries.

RCPD said anyone with information is encouraged to contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

