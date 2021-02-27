Pottawatomie Co. may soon offer Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County residents may soon get a third option for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pottawatomie County says an advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and recommended it be granted emergency authorization.

According to the County, the panel unanimously voted that the benefits of the third vaccine outweigh the risks for adults. It said the FDA could give the green light for the single-dose vaccine as early as Saturday, Feb. 27.

“We are at the precipice of having another vaccine in our toolbox,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Friday. “Having an additional safe and effective vaccine will help protect more people faster.”

Pottawatomie Co. said the J&J vaccine is different than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and could be a “game-changer.” It said the J&J vaccine is administered in one dose and does not need to be frozen when shipped and stored.

According to the County, it currently uses the double-dose Moderna vaccine.

The County said residents can signup for the COVID-19 waiting list by visiting https://www.pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or calling 785-457-1432. It said it is currently conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinics that prioritize residents 65 and older.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.