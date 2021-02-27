Advertisement

Part owner of Reptile World passes away

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A part-owner of Retile World in Manhattan has passed away.

Reptile World in Manhattan says in a Facebook post that Colin Cudney, part owner, passed away during the week of Feb. 22. It said Cudney was an instrumental part of the team.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that Colin Cudney (part owner) passed away earlier this week. Colin was...

Posted by Manhattan Reptile World on Friday, February 26, 2021

“His love and passion for animals is unparalleled,” said Reptile World. “He enjoyed taking animals to school groups and other events. While sometimes quiet and reserved, he always lit up with joy when teaching kids about animals.”

Reptile World said it wanted to extend its condolences to the Cudney family.

According to Reptile World, funeral services will be held for Cudney on Monday, March 1, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church south of Greenleaf.

