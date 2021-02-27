Part owner of Reptile World passes away

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A part-owner of Retile World in Manhattan has passed away.

Reptile World in Manhattan says in a Facebook post that Colin Cudney, part owner, passed away during the week of Feb. 22. It said Cudney was an instrumental part of the team.

“His love and passion for animals is unparalleled,” said Reptile World. “He enjoyed taking animals to school groups and other events. While sometimes quiet and reserved, he always lit up with joy when teaching kids about animals.”

Reptile World said it wanted to extend its condolences to the Cudney family.

According to Reptile World, funeral services will be held for Cudney on Monday, March 1, at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Lutheran Church south of Greenleaf.

