Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s respond to dog shot multiple times and left in road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office found a dog shot several times and left in the roadway Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office, On Feb. 26, at about 6:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal call located on E Road. The call took them about 200 yards north of 224th Road.

At the scene was a dog that had been shot several times and left in the roadway. It is believed that the shooting happened between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office at 785-336-2311.

