More than 100 Fort Riley soldiers head to Florida to assist with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Becky Goff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 soldiers from Fort Riley’s 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team boarded an airplane at Manhattan Regional Airport Friday morning.

The 1st Infantry Division soldiers include medical personnel and support staff and are prepared to assist FEMA’s vaccination efforts in Florida.

The task force will assist a state-run, federally supported community vaccination center to administer 3-thousand vaccinations each day.

The soldiers are prepared to administer vaccines, care for patients, and remain in Florida assisting with vaccination efforts for as long as necessary

“We just feel, more than anything we feel privileged to be able to serve right now in just this different way to be able to take care of Americans one-on-one.” US Army, 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Lt. Col. Buck Carroll says.

A similar team of soldiers deployed last week from Fort Riley to Dallas, Texas to assist at a Vaccination Center in Dallas.

Fort Riley Soldiers head to Miami to assist with COVID-19 vaccine clinic