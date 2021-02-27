Advertisement

Mission Valley freshman Hope Blake wins girls wrestling state title

Mission Valley Schools Logo
Mission Valley Schools Logo
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley freshman Hope Blake topped two juniors and one senior en route to a girls wrestling state title in the 132 lb. weight class Friday.

It took two minutes and 52 seconds for Blake to top Marysville’s Elise Rose to win the KSHSAA Girls DII Championship.

Blake’s win makes her the Vikings’ first-ever girls wrestling state champion.

