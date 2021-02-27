Mission Valley freshman Hope Blake wins girls wrestling state title

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley freshman Hope Blake topped two juniors and one senior en route to a girls wrestling state title in the 132 lb. weight class Friday.

It took two minutes and 52 seconds for Blake to top Marysville’s Elise Rose to win the KSHSAA Girls DII Championship.

Blake’s win makes her the Vikings’ first-ever girls wrestling state champion.

Hope Blake is a STATE WRESTLING CHAMPION! Congratulations Hope and our coaches! We are so proud of you all! GO VIKINGS! — Mission Valley 330 (@MVVikings) February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.