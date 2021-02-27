Advertisement

MHS wrestling coach Robert Gonzales to retire

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - This is the last time Robert Gonzales will step on the mats.

“I think it’s time, it’ll be a good timing.” Manhattan wrestling coach Robert Gonzales said.

After over 4 decades spent coaching wrestling, he will move on. Coach Gonzales will retire at the end of the state tournament.

“I would hope that as I walk off the mat that I have taught all of the young people a four letter word: Work.” Gonzales said.

Gonzales has left a long lasting impact on wrestling in Kansas. Over 300 career wins spent between Manhattan, Topeka West and Shawnee Heights. Plus, a couple of state titles with the Indians.

“You can feel his passion as the athlete,” Tyler Gonzales, son of Robert Gonzales, said. “I wouldn’t know that if I didn’t have so many teammates who were friends and knowing so many kids that he’s coached. That’s one of the things that always comes up with him and in coaching is the passion for the sport or the passion for the kids to do what’s right for them.”

“I would like to be known as a person that provided enthusiasm and passion for the sport of wrestling.” Gonzales said.

Wrestling has enriched Coach Gonzales’ life in a way difficult to explain.

“If it weren’t for wrestling I don’t know if this small town Garden City, Kansas kid would have been given the opportunities that he’s been given.” Gonzales said.

It’s not necessarily a goodbye.

“I don’t think he’ll be able to turn it off entirely,” Tyler Gonzales said. “He’s just gonna have the chance to become more of a fan.”

It’s a thank you. From an appreciative grappler.

“I love being an ambassador for Kansas wrestling.” Gonzales said.

