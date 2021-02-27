KDHE amends travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has added several countries to its travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added the following countries to its travel quarantine list:

Mayotte

Czechia

San Marino

Montenegro

Seychelles

The KDHE said the last changes to its travel quarantine list were made on Nov. 17, 2020. It said the state has continued to review state and country rates every two weeks, however, no locations have met the requirements to be added to the list until Friday, Feb. 26. It said the five countries all have COVID-19 case rates three times higher than Kansas’ numbers.

According to the KDHE, those that need to quarantine include visitors and residents who have:

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to the above countries

Attended any out of state mass gatherings of 500 people or more where individuals do not socially distance or wear a mask

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020

The KDHE said the travel quarantine period is seven days long with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release from quarantine on Day 8 or Day 11, resectively.

According to the Department, those traveling internationally should comply with CDC required testing within three days of flight into the U.S.

“Kansas has seen lower case rates, which has prompted the addition of these five countries that have been experiencing higher case rates,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “As we start moving into spring, we continue to urge people to avoid travel. And, if you do travel, please take appropriate precautions such as mask-wearing, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.”

For more information, visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.

