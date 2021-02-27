Advertisement

Kansas man charged after driving into lake with mother

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving a vehicle into Lone Star Lake with his mother inside.

Jeremy S. Williams of Lawrence made his first court appearance Friday where he was formally charged with second-degree attempted murder. The judge says he faces as much as 20 years in prison if convicted, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez told the judge that prosecutors believe he poses a threat to the community because of mental health concerns and has refused to cooperate with authorities.

Judge James George set a $250,000 bond. William’s next court appearance is Wednesday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a vehicle appearing to have driven into the lake. The caller reported that a woman was a passenger in the vehicle and appeared unable get out of the vehicle because of a broken leg, said Jenn Hethcoat, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office,

When responders arrived, they learned the caller had helped the 54-year-old woman from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and cold exposure, Hethcoat said.

Williams was arrested Thursday evening on a county road along the lake’s eastern bank.

