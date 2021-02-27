Advertisement

K-State responds to white nationalist posts

White nationalist posts were written on open forum boards in K-State's multicultural student...
White nationalist posts were written on open forum boards in K-State's multicultural student center.(Bailey Britton / K-State Collegian)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has responded to white nationalist posts that were left on an open forum in its multicultural student center.

Kansas State University says it is aware that hurtful writings were found on the open forum boards on Friday afternoon at the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center. It said the open forums are meant for students to positively engage in dialogue and support Black History Month. It said what happened is not in line with its values and does not support its goal of creating and sustaining a “climate of respect for all students.”

K-State said it condemns white nationalism which opposes its values. It said the hurtful act will not take away from the Center’s mission of bringing students together, supporting marginalized communities and their opportunity to express themselves.

According to the University, Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs has scheduled a meeting at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1, at the Center to discuss the event. It said it invites all students from all points of view to participate in the learning opportunity.

