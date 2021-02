MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Lafene Health Center administered over 800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Lafene Health Center at Kansas State University says in a Facebook post that it vaccinated 870 members of the K-State community on Friday, Feb. 26.

Today, Lafene Health Center vaccinated 870 of our K-State community. It was a great day, full of hope! #IGotTheShot #everywildcatawellcat #covid19vacccine Posted by Lafene Health Center on Friday, February 26, 2021

“It was a great day, full of hope,” said the Health Center.

